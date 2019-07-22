105, passed away on Wed., July 17, 2019 at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Roseanna Pulliam was born to her late parents, Miner Bell and Lexie Wright on April 22, 1914 in Clay County. Mrs. Pulliam graduated from Liberty Baptist College in 1992 and has been a preacher since 1993. Mrs. Roseanna Pulliam is survived by one daughter-in-law; Johnnie M. Pulliam. Two step-daughters; Willie Ray Maxwell of New York and Francis Rupert (Will) of Aniston, Indiana. One sister; Druecilla Ivy of Shreveport, Louisiana. One favorite niece; Rev. Lillian McKinney of Tupelo and a host of nieces, nephews, greats, and great- great grandchildren. Mrs. Pulliam was preceded in death by two sons; Charles Pulliam and Al Pulliam. Four brothers; Howard Wright, Charlie Wright, Norris Wright, and Clifford Parks. First husband; Ollie Brownlee. Second husband; William Pulliam and one step-daughter; Virginia Miles. The visitation will be one hour before the service at 11:00 a.m. on Wed., July 24, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge in Sparta with the Pastor of Red Bud MBC, Rev. A.L. Cole officiating. The service will be at 12:00 noon following the visitation. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
