Stanley Dendy (Sam) Pulliam passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at The Sanctuary House, Tupelo, MS. He was the son of the late Stanley Vaughn Pulliam and Esther Irene Dendy Pulliam. He was born in Buena Vista, MS., on September 2.1931, where he remained a lifelong resident. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Josephine Pulliam Kendrick and husband, Laymon Kendrick, their children, Charles Kendrick, Jr., Dorothy Kendrick Reese, and Ann Kendrick Johnson, a son-in-law David M. Kyle and an infant Granddaughter. He graduated from Egypt High School, and was a retired farmer, worked for 38 years for the U.S. Forestry Service, and was a retired insurance agent. He was instrumental in planning, implementing and maintaining the recreational facilities established at Davis Lake in the Tombigbee National Forest. In his lifetime he served a 50 year term as a trustee of the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District Board of Trustees, as a Houston School Board member, and served in other capacities as a board member or officer of various organizations and civic groups throughout his life. He was a life-long member of the Buena Vista United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities and was a member of the EMMAUS community. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. In his earlier years, he enjoyed engaging in all watersports, baseball and tennis. Throughout the years, he found great joy in attending his children and grandchildren's sporting and other events. Sam leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Margaret Lucille Hill, His children: Gail Pulliam Whitt Kyle, of Luray, VA; Bettye Pulliam Holcombe Wofford (Bruce) of Houston, MS; Esther Pulliam Earnest, (James) of Houston, MS; Joe S. Pulliam (Valerie) of Greenville, MS and Ginger Pulliam Lusty (Steve) of Pendleton, SC. He leaves grandchildren: Remus Whitt (Ilona) of Charlottesville, VA; Dendy Holcombe (Heather) of Cary, NC; Mary Margaret Carnes (Mark) of Pontotoc, MS; Robert Earnest (JennaGrace), Richard Earnest (fiance, Hillary Horn), Stacey Storey (Jonathan) of Houston, MS; Stan Pulliam (Sarah) of Brandon, MS; Gore Pulliam (fiance, Olivia O'Neal) of Little Rock, AR; Samuel Lusty (fiance, Bailey Suttman) of Longmont, CO, and John Luke Lusty (fiance, Jacqueline Loerincs) of Denver, CO. He also leaves three step-grandchildren: Kristopher Kyle (Jen) of Phoenix, AZ, Katie Kyle Wall (Eric) of Arlington, VA and Kevin Kyle of Luray, VA. His Great Grandchildren: Aurelia Whitt, Isabel Kyle, Mason and Anna Holcombe, Ethan, Jon Robert and Mary Karoline Carnes, Maddy Claire Pulliam, Nash Earnest, and Greyson, Holden and Dosson Storey, a nephew, James Michael Kendrick (Cindy) and several great nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind his best friend of 80 years and brother-in-spirit, Neal Colbert. Visitation will be Monday, January 6th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by services on Tuesday, January 7th at 11:00 AM also at the Memorial Funeral Home, with a private burial later at the family cemetery in Buena Vista. Pallbearers are his grandsons; honorary pallbearers will be Neal Colbert, Preston Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, David McCullough, James Rogers, James Michael Kendrick and Jim Dick Nelson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or a charity of your choice. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com
