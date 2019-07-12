79, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston. Delouice Woodhouse was born to her late parents, Robert Pulliam and Jannie Mae Whitfield on April 10, 1940 in Chickasaw County. She was a member of Pleasant Plain MBC. Ms. Woodhouse was also a former employee of Futorian Mfc for many years. Delouice Woodhouse is survived by one daughter-in-law; Janet Woodhouse of Houston. Three sisters; Juanita Pierce, Willie Ann Townsend (James), and Ella Cunningham (Rev. Dwight) all of Prairie. Two brothers; Robert Pulliam, Jr. (Zoretta) of Prairie and Alvin Pulliam (Shawn) of College, Texas. Two step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Plain MBC with Rev. Dwight Cunningham officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasant Plain MBC Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
