WALNUT, MS -- Dianne Taylor Pulse, 92, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Wednesday August 26, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 25, 2020 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery.

