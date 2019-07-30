Woodland-Floyd Smith Pumphrey, 82, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Pumphrey was born February 25, 1937 in Chickasaw County to the late Tommy Lewis Pumphrey and Toy Dewey Smith Pumphrey. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland with Bro. Wade Mathis and Bro. John Dendy officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Ann Moore Thompson Pumphrey of Woodland, MS; two sons, Tim Pumphrey (Pam) of Fulton, Glenn Thompson of Grenada; two daughters, Charlotte Elizondo of Houston, Texas, Donna Rea of Woodland; eight grandchildren, Amber Sintikakis (Chris) of Houston, MS, Blake Stiles (Claire) of Houston, Texas, Kimberly Thompson of Bruce, MS, Chris Miller, Michael Miller, Rachel Davis, Timothy J. Pumphrey; one brother, Billy Pumphrey (Barbara) of Mantee; thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Floyd Michael Pumphrey; three sisters and three brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. C/O: Phyllis Nelson, 570 CR 68, Woodland, MS 39776. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
