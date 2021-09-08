Houston- James Elliott Pumphrey went to his Heavenly Home September 7, 2021. He was born February 1, 1939 to the late Charlie and Lucille Pumphrey. He was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church and a retired welder from B & W. As a younger man, he had a love for riding bulls and horses. He loved racing horses and Team Penning, and won many events doing so. He was a member of the Chickasaw Agri-Center. For many years, he and his wife babysat many children in the community as well as grandchildren who so lovingly referred to them as "Granny" and "Pop". He loved his family and friends dearly and would light up to see them coming up the driveway. He will certainly be missed. Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September, 9, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Jonathan Childress officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Evelyn Pumphrey; two sons, Jimmy Pumphrey (Theresa), Andy Pumphrey (Stephanie); one step-son, Ricky Williams (Becky); one step-daughter, Faye Munlin; one sister, Margaret Gurley; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charlie and Lucille Pumphrey; brothers, Curtis Pumphrey, Charles Robert Pumphrey, Rex Pumphrey and Cecil Pumphrey. Pallbearers will be Shane Harrell, Jeremy Williams, Brent Pumphrey, Kellen Pumphrey, Jacob Pumphrey, Jason Lancaster and John Lancaster. Honorary pallbearers will be Kai Abrams, Rhett Goode, Trevor Goode, Kooper Hanna, Tyler Wilson, Andy Goode, Bill Hanna, Kerry Abrams, Ricky Williams, Jr. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.