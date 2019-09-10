Mary Frances Owens Pumphrey, 93, passed away on September 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Mrs. Mary Frances was born on September 27, 1925, in Chickasaw County, the daughter of the late Henry Lee and Ethel O'Barr Criddle. Mrs. Mary worked as a Machine Operator for Knickerbocker in West Point for 15 years, a Seamstress at Burris Manufacturing in Prairie for 16 years, and was a Pink Lady at Trace Regional Hospital in Houston for 22 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and working in her flower garden. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was passionate about her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Church in Una. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter E. Owens, her second husband, James M. Pumphrey: daughter, Mamie Lou Huffman: son, James Lee Owens (Georgia Mae "Punkin"): grandson, Whitt Owens: and a brother, Herbert Criddle (Mildred). Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Calvert Funeral Home and Thursday, 1:00-2:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Church. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. from Pleasant Grove Church in Una with Reverend Steve Lampkin officiating and assisted by Mr. Dennis Moon and Mr. George Knox. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include a son, Richard Owens (Mary Frances "Mert") of Saltillo: six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, eighteen great-great-grandchildren, a great-great-great- grandson: son-in-heart: Robert E. Huffman, Jr. of West Point, and a number of nieces and nephews and extended family. Pallbearers will be Lee Huffman, Drew White, Austin White, Chris Posey, Cayse Copeland, Austin Warren, Zach Phillips, and Cody Jinkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nurses and Staff of North Mississippi Medical Center - West Point Hospice, The Pink Ladies at Trace Regional Hospital, and her Church Family at Pleasant Grove Church. Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39701 or to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Brenda Henley, 4420 Baker Road, Prairie, MS 39756. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.