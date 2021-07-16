Billy Joe Purdon, 78, went to be with his heavenly father and reunited with his loving wife, Rea, Thursday, July 15, 2021. He along with his wife, grew award winning roses and created an amazing lily farm. He enjoyed cooking and building "toy" barns for children. Billy Joe was a faithful member of County Line Baptist Church. His love and generosity cannot be matched and he will be greatly missed. Billy Joe is survived by his 2 daughters, Sandy Elmore(Randy) and Kathy Allen; grandchildren, Brooklyn Jones(Grant), Kyle Roberts, Taylor Davis, Preston Davis, Elizabeth Davis, and Amber Davis; and his great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Hayden, Grayson, Lillian, Allie and Joe Gunner. He was preceded by his loving wife, Rea Purdon; his parents; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and a special friend, Rick Garrison. Visitation will begin Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12PM and continue to service time of 2PM at County Line Baptist Church. Bro. Donnie Finley and Bro. Wayne Cobb will officiate. Burial will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Grant Jones, Preston Davis, Kyle Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Larry Vance, Aron Vance. Honorary Pallbearer will be Grayson Davis.
