Jimmie Francis Purdon Crawson, 81, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021 at Sunshine Health Care. While living at home, she enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy. She is survived by her children, Patty Sewell(Lynn), Larry Joe Robbins(Jamie), Jimmy Roy Robbins(Sonya), Mike Crawson(Karen), Scotty Crawson(Michelle), and David Crowson(Amanda); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Billy Joe Purdon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Earl Crawson; 2 daughters, Rita Crawson and an infant daughter; parents, Harrison and Wordie Purdon; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and 1 grandson Chris Culp. Service will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with visitation beginning at 12PM. Bro. Pete Gregory and Bro. David Poynor will be officiating. A private burial will follow in Old Robbs Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matthew Crowson, Colin Crawson, Caleb Crawson, JR Robbins, Chad Robbins, Josh Robbins, Colten Tutor, and Hayden Lepard. Honorary Pallbearers: her great-grandsons.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.