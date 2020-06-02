PONTOTOC -- Leuvenia Purdon, 86, passed away Monday, June 01, 2020, at Pontotoc Health & Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on 10:00am Graveside Service Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Robbs Cemetery.

