Curtis Lee Putnam, 69, of Huntsville passed away April 17, 2022. He was born in Tylertown, Mississippi to Elton and Mary Cliburn Putnam. Curtis was preceded in death by wife, Donna Mealer, and his father, Elton Putnam. Survivors include his children, Shannon Leeann Putnam and Nicholas Lee Putnam of the home; his mother, Mary Putnam of Tupelo; his brother, Keith Putnam (Linda); brother-in-law, Tom Mealer; and other family and friends. He graduated from Tupelo High school and Mississippi State University with a degree in Engineering. He was passionate about music, having performed in high school and college bands. Curtis was a member of the Tupelo First Baptist Church A Capella Choir that performed in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve of 1972. He began playing guitar while still in Tupelo and played in contemporary worship at Latham United Methodist Church, where he was a member, in recent years. Curtis retired from Boeing Corporation in Huntsville, Alabama as a Senior PM&P Engineer. He was previously a PM&P Engineer at McDonnell Douglas in Huntsville, and at E-Systems in Greenville, Texas. Prior to that, he was an Engineer at Klipsch and Associates, Hope, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Latham United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at the church with Ed Soule officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Latham United Methodist Church, 108 Weatherly Rd., SE, Huntsville, AL, 35803.
