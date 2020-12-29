Pamela Jean Putnam, 64, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born on July 28, 1956, in Columbus, GA, to Thomas Marion Smith and Lillian Jean Barnes Smith. Pam was a nurse and nurse educator. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and growing flowers to share with her friends. Pam enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She adored her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Joseph Putnam, whom she entered into holy matrimony on August 5, 1978; son, Matthew Putnam and wife, Jamieson of Booneville, MS; brother, Cary Smith and wife, Carol Ann of Lebanon, TN; sister, Marian Joseph and husband, Billy of Montgomery, AL; grandsons, John Thomas Putnam and McClane Lindsey; granddaughter, Jadyn Lindsey all of Booneville, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents. A private service will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, with Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 235, Booneville, MS, 38829, and to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
