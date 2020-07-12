Alice Lucille Putt, 89, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 30, 1930 to William Washington and Bertha Frazier Martin and was a graduate of Saltillo High School. In 1948, she married Junior Putt and they shared 39 years together before his death in 1987. She retired from North Mississippi Medical Center after over 30 years of service as a home health nurse's aide. She was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with her family and her poodles. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her son, David Putt and his wife, Sherry of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Tracie Putt and Janie Putt of Jacksonville, Florida and Daniel Bradford of Saltillo; four great-grandchildren, Katie, Camden, Adam and Abby Putt; and two sisters-in-law, Jewel Martin of Saltillo and Maxine Martin of Booneville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior Putt; son, Daniel Eugene Putt; three sisters; and three brothers. A private graveside service will be held in McNeil Cemetery. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Creekside Manor for the care and compassion offered to Mrs. Alice over the last several years. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
