Dortha Jean "Nanny" Putt (75) gained her heavenly wings on March 9, 2020. She was a graduate of Mooreville High School and she was a seamstress for most of her life. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren first, reading and watching her TV programs. She had a small hand in half of the communities kids as well. She will be painfully missed everyday. A celebration of Nanny's life will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-9 pm in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Oswalt of Baldwyn; her sister, Alica Moore Owen (Wendell) of Camden, TN; her special grandchildren, Lauren Oswalt Waters (Brett), Katie Oswalt, Ryder Oswalt and Tyson Pugh all of Baldwyn, Alicia Putt Schnepf (Mike) of McEwen, TN and Chad Putt of Waverly, TN; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces; 1 nephew and 11 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andie and Bessie Hancock Ford & Preston and Lula Dozier Moore; her parents, George "Bud" Moore and Kathryn Ford Mann; her son, John "Rick" Putt and her son-in-laws, Jeff Oswalt and Tommy Pugh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
