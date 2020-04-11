Eunice Prescott Putt, 96, went to embrace her Heavenly Father on April 5, 2020. She grew up and spent her entire life in Tupelo, MS. After graduating from East Tupelo High School in 1943, she worked as the bookkeeper for Hinds Bros. Clothing until 1967. She received a BS Degree from Mississippi State University in 1969 and a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Alabama in 1971. She had a rewarding career in Social Work for the next 32 years in the Kidney Unit of North Mississippi Medical Center. Having a servant's heart and love for her patients, she chose not to retire until 2003 at age 80. She was an active member of East Heights Baptist Church serving on various committees. She loved the Lord, her church, and her family, striving to Do All Things As Unto The Lord. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Celia Scott O'Neal of Jackson, TN; one granddaughter, Jan O'Neal Lambert and husband Chris; one grandson, Robert William (Will) O'Neal, Jr. and wife Tammi; and four great-grandchildren, Katie Lambert, Eli Lambert, Ty O'Neal and Joshua O'Neal. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Allen Putt; her mother Kate Horton Prescott; and her only child Robert (Ron) William O'Neal. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Jackson Oaks for their loving care. Any memorials may be directed to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.