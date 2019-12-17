BYHALIA, MS -- James Terry Putt, 65, passed away Thursday, December 05, 2019, at his home in Byhalia. Services will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 3-6PM.

