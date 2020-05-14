Jimmy Bradford Putt, 75, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Vardaman after an extended illness. He was born February 2, 1945 in Tupelo to Cecil Laman Putt and Murlene Virginia Kimble. Jimmy worked in many different jobs over his lifetime including painting and construction. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his son, David Putt of Shannon; two sisters, Glenda Beard of Okolona and Teresa Lynn Abbot of New Albany; and a grandson, Mark Putt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David L. Putt; and his sister, Barbara Dent. A service honoring Jimmy's life will be held at 1p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bart Latner officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday. For expressions of sympathy, visit www.peguesfuneralhome.com
