Joyce Mae Putt at the age of 77 years old went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home. Joyce was also bubbly and congenial to everyone around her. She was born October 7, 1944 in Itawamba County to Dennis Williams and Mary Jane Outon Williams. On November 22, 1981, she married Danny Putt, they were married for almost 29 years before his death in 2009. She enjoyed helping Danny in his carpentry business. She also enjoyed spending time rabbit and squirrel hunting, fishing, reading; but she loved most was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo. She is survived by her six children, James Mayo (Stacy), Melissa Holder, Danny "Bo" Putt (Glenda), Lanny Putt, Robert Hare, and Ronald Morrell (Misty); 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson expected in September; two sisters, Jean Schaffer and Elsie Battin (Al); and one brother, Charlie McCollum. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Butch and Doug Williams. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Monday, April 18, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Joyce's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Adam Miller officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mayfield Cemetery in Saltillo. Pallbearers will be Marcus Putt, Jacob Mayo, Robby Sandlin, Chris Stacks, Tim Stacks, and Rodney King. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
