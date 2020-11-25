Melvin Leon Putt, 77, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his home. He loved riding his gator, deer hunting, fishing and above all, his family. He was a member of Longview Baptist Church. Services will be at 12:00pm Friday November 27, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Matt Russell will officiate. Burial will be in the Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivor-Wife-Delone Putt; children-Scotty Putt (Cindy), Gary Putt, Tammi Alexander (Tim), Jason Putt (Jessica) and Justin Putt (Jessica); sister-Mary Jo Patterson (Billy Rex); 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren. Preceded in death by-parents-Clifford and Leola Putt; son-Michael Putt. Pallbearers-Cody Putt, Shane Putt, Nathan Putt, Tyler Putt, Colton Harris, Ethan Watts and Michael Delprete. Visitation-10:00 am until service time.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.