Brian Pace Quartaro, 41, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Brian was from Fulton, MS, where he graduated from IAHS in 1998. He fought a lengthy battle of Huntington Chorea. Brian had a never ending love for his children. He enjoyed playing video games with his son and going on vacation with his family. For the last three and a half years, Brian lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed sitting in his chair watching TV, going to his nephews' sporting events, and especially loved going to see his church family at Bethel Baptist Church. Brian enjoyed being with his family at birthdays, holidays, and get-togethers. We will definitely miss his big smile, great hugs, big laughs, and his goodbyes with knucks. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at the Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin Clayton and Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery near Nettleton. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his two children, Maddie and Maddox; his father and mother, Jack and Dorothy Quartaro; brothers, Brent Quartaro (Candi) and Randy Joe Quartaro; sister, Jennifer Shumpert (Randy); nephews, Chandler and Will Quartaro, Hendrix and Shep Quartaro, Spencer Jackson, and Kingston Shumpert; his estranged wife, Jessica West; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and his Bethel Baptist family. He was preceded in death by his mom, Gaye Dale Quartaro; and his grandparents. Pallbearers will be Brent Quartaro, Randy Quartaro, Randy Shumpert, Chandler Quartaro, Will Quartaro, Spencer Jackson, Kingston Shumpert, Zack Chennault, and Lee Tramel. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Rutland, Pat Turner, Jerome Phillips, David Robinson, Mel Greenhaw, and Scotty Farris. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the Quartaro family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
