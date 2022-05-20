Maddox Peyton Quartaro, 14, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after an extended illness. He attended Itawamba Attendance Center and was a member of Living Water Church in Mooreville. He enjoyed video games, watching cartoons, playing outside, and playing hide and seek with his sister. His favorite color was blue. He loved everyone, and his smile always made you smile. Services were at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. John Gale and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Jessica West Quartaro; his sister, Maddie Quartaro, both of the home in Fulton; his grandparents, Ray and Mary Owen of Houlka; his great grandparents, A.J. and Kat West of Fulton; two uncles, Chris Owen (April) and Kyle Compton; his extended family of care givers, Merry Claire Gregory, Christy Eddy, Rose Stuart, Jessica Williams, Amber Gasaway, Caitlin Hawkins; special friend, Matt. He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Quartaro; grandmother, Glenda Owen; great grandparents, Bub and Adon Owen; aunt, Kasundra Whitworth. Pallbearers will be Hunter Cherry, Andy Young, Kyle Compton, Dillon Rock, Bryan Martin, and Keith Reese. Honorary pallbearers will be Dakota Cherry, Levi Dunn, Ian Nichols, Colby Stanford, Dakota Owen, and Will Owen. Visitation was Saturday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's of Mississippi Hospital, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
