Eunice Page Quinn died peacefully in her sleep at her "home" in Charleston Place Assisted Living (Fulton) on August 26, 2021, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in the "original" roaring 20's, Eunice Page was delivered at home on February 4, 1920 to William H. Page and Dotha May Rast Page. She married her husband, John Edward Quinn on December 24, 1936 where they lived together on their family farm in Tishomingo County until his death in 1984. Edward and Eunice had four children, Janette Quinn Carr (Eural, deceased) of Iuka, Larry Quinn (Linda) of Fulton, Rick Quinn (Sharon) of Corinth, and Vickie Quinn Greenway (Doug) of Tupelo; ten grandchildren, Gary Carr (Carrie) of Olive Branch, Regina Carr Adams (John) of Saltillo, Phillip Carr of Iuka, Greg Quinn (deceased of Corinth), Brian Quinn (Emily) of Fulton, Matt Quinn (Jessica) of Corinth, Jordan Quinn (Angel) of Corinth, Tyler Quinn (deceased of Corinth), Will Ramsey (Kelci) of Booneville, Cody Ramsey of Olive Branch; eighteen great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. Eunice would quickly share that the Bible was her favorite book, and reading it was her favorite pastime before her eyesight dimmed. She fiercely loved her God, her family, and her friends. She lived on her family farm in Iuka until Charleston Place Assisted Living in Fulton became her "home" seven years ago. In recent years, another favorite pastime was watching over 1800 family pictures that played continuously on her computer. She was a beloved member of Mt. Glory Baptist Church in Iuka. Sincere gratitude goes to Charleston Place employees who loved "Ms. Quinn" as family until her final day and also to Sanctuary Home Hospice (specifically nurse Jessica) who excelled in caring so beautifully. In addition to her husband, parents, grandsons, and son-in-law, predeceased loved ones include her siblings Allie Page Keith, Robert Page, Florence Page Solomon, Millard Page, and Olen Page. Due to Covid concerns, there will only be a family graveside funeral at the Rutledge Salem Cemetery in Iuka on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10am, with Doug Greenway (beloved son-in-law) officiating. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Eunice's grandsons, Gary Carr, Phillip Carr, Brian Quinn, Will Ramsey, Matt Quinn, Jordan Quinn, and Cody Ramsey. Heavenly pallbearers will be Greg Quinn and Tyler Quinn. Donations may be made in Ms. Quinn's honor to the Sanctuary Home Hospice in Tupelo, MS. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.