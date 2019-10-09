CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- John Robert Quinn, 76, passed away Friday, October 04, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mhoon Valley M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Siloam/Mhoon Valley Cemetery.

