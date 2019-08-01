Mrs. Margaretta Rudell King was born July 23, 1947 to the late Tommie Vaughan and Odessia Judon Vaughan. She passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Mrs. Margaretta was a faithful member of The House of Miracles International Ministry under the leadership of Apostle/Pastor Lachelle Cameron and Overseer Frank H. Cameron. Before her health failed, she was a member and church mother of Center Hill Church in Pontotoc, MS. She was treasurer, secretary, cook, missionary, and sang in the choir at Center Hill Church. She was later a member of Ecru Second Baptist. She attended Pontotoc Attendance Center and was a graduate of the class of 1965. She also attended Mary Holmes College where she obtained her degree in social work. She worked as a social worker in Amory, Aberdeen, and Pontotoc. She worked for Rev. Robert Jamison. She also attended Foster Cosmetology and Tupelo Cosmetology where she became a licensed beautician. She also worked for Wal-Mart in Pontotoc and many factories for years until her health failed. Mrs. Margaretta leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Taylor King of Pontotoc, MS; children: Dennis (Annett) Vaughan of Pontotoc, MS, Pastor Lachelle (Frank) Cameron of Guntown, MS, Eric (Erin) King of Tupelo, MS, Flora J. Mosby of Milwaukee, WI, Peggy C. Lee of New York, NY, Danny T. Lee of Milwaukee, WI, Jeffery (Debbie) King of Pontotoc, MS, Betty (Mark) Deputy of Toccopola, MS, Jimmy (Ann) King of Pontotoc, MS, and Ronnie (Latisha) King of Toccopola, MS; sisters: Ruby Doris Pegues, Lula Mae Townsend, and adopted sister Genevia Heard; four aunts Mary Francis (Rev. Charles) Keys, Hattie (Harvey) Barr, Ann (Sammie) Judon, and Earnestine (Jessie) Vaughan; best friend: Irene Lindsey, special friends: Ann Simmons and Dorothy Wade, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and children she helped raise. She is preceded in death by her parents Tommie and Odessia Vaughan, husband Franklin Dennis Lee, Sr., two sons: Franklin Dennis Lee, Jr. and David T. Lee, brother Thomas Frank Vaughan, and grandson Earnest Lindsey, Jr. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
