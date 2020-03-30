For believers death is simply going home to Jesus. However, passed loved ones are still missed. Such is the case for Janet Carol Rackley who left this world on March 28, 2020, after years of battling cancer. She was the sole daughter of James Vardaman and Rebecca Josephine Owen. Being raised with four brothers provided her with great inner strength, which benefited her when she married Billy Wayne Rackley, who took her on an adventure in the Air Force. For 20 years, Janet was a dedicated military wife, moving when necessary and raising two sons. The pair then retired to Pontotoc where they lived together for another 30 years. Janet was a believer and a long-time member of First Baptist Church; she was very close to her Sunday School class, all of whom helped as much as possible during her illness. She also worked at First National Bank, serving the community for 21 years until her retirement in 2012. She was preceded in the death by her parents, her husband of 50 years and one brother. She is survived by two sons, Nathan (Carol) of Leesburg, Ga., and Paul (Buffy) of Woodstock, Ga., four grandchildren, Brittney Spence (Morgan), Melanie Cannon (Ryan), Reagan and Liam, and one great grandchild, Barry Cannon, along with three brothers. Little thrilled Janet as much becoming a GG. There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1st with Mickey Gentry officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family. Pallbearers will be Roger Gentry, Rusty Cossey, Chris Cossey, Jason Rackley, Michael J. Gentry and Adam Gentry.
