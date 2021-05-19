Kevin Ferrell Rackley, 45,passed away May 18, 2021 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. He was a good friend to everyone, never met a stranger, and was always one to make someone laugh. He loved his kids and was very active in his kids activities. He was a hard worker and always strived to give his kids the best. He loved deer hunting and spending time with family and friends. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Kylie Rackley; son, Micah Rackley; sister, Christy Payne; stepfather, Thomas Dearman; Aunt Joyce Yates and several other aunts; several uncles; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Ferrell Rackley; mother, Lyndia Dearman; grandparents, C.O. and Earnestine Moorman; Ivy and Cordelia Rackley; and his brothers, Jeff Rackley and Terry Rackley. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Saturday, May 22, 2021 11AM until service time of 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Ryan Moorman and Bro. Jeff Watts will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Allen Whitten, Lane Bramlett, Wayne Payne, Lance Sewell, Chris Underwood, John Ben Hazel, Andrew Rackley, and Brandon Clayton. Honorary Pallbearers: Andy Payne, Drew Payne, and Micah Rackley.
