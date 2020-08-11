Allen Thomas Rader, 50, passed away August 10, 2020, at his home in Memphis, TN. He was born on June 18, 1970, to Steve Rader and Lora Mavis Estes in Memphis, TN. He was a Baptist and was employed with Red Koy in Memphis, TN, working in Inventory Management. Graveside Service will be Thursday, 3:00 PM, August 13, 2020, at Tiplersville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Allen is survived by his wife: Lienda Rader of Memphis, TN; his mother: Lora Mavis Estes of Memphis, TN and his father: Steve Rader of Fort Smith, AR. Pallbearers will be David Cook, Landon Meeks, Ryan Young, Zack Crum, Shane Young, Bobby Young. Expressions of sympathy, for the Rader family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
75°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 7:26 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.