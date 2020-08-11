Allen Thomas Rader, 50, passed away August 10, 2020, at his home in Memphis, TN. He was born on June 18, 1970, to Steve Rader and Lora Mavis Estes in Memphis, TN. He was a Baptist and was employed with Red Koy in Memphis, TN, working in Inventory Management. Graveside Service will be Thursday, 3:00 PM, August 13, 2020, at Tiplersville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Allen is survived by his wife: Lienda Rader of Memphis, TN; his mother: Lora Mavis Estes of Memphis, TN and his father: Steve Rader of Fort Smith, AR. Pallbearers will be David Cook, Landon Meeks, Ryan Young, Zack Crum, Shane Young, Bobby Young. Expressions of sympathy, for the Rader family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

