TIPPAH COUNTY -- Jerry Kenneth Ragan, 66, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Wednesday, June 24 at 3PM at Campground Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 23 from 5PM to 8PM and Wednesday, June 24 from 12 noon to 3PM at Campground Methodist Church. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery.
