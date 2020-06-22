TIPPAH COUNTY -- Jerry Kenneth Ragan, 66, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Wednesday, June 24 at 3PM at Campground Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 23 from 5PM to 8PM and Wednesday, June 24 from 12 noon to 3PM at Campground Methodist Church. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.