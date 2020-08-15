Autry Lowder Ragsdale, 92, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Meadows. She was born January 9, 1928 to the late Fred Lowder and the late Varnell Haire Lowder. She was proud of her family and loved to feed them with her good cooking. She was a member of Southern Hills Church of Christ and loved her friends there. A private family service will be 2:00 pm on Sunday August 16, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her children: Lee (Barb) Ragsdale of Dumfries, VA, Peggie Chorman of Fulton, Larry (Eileen) Ragsdale of Kenosha, WI, Patricia Timmons of Fulton, Martin (Pamela) Ragsdale of Biloxi, MS, John David Ragsdale, Delores (Mark) Clayton of Fulton, Robert (Dondra) Ragsdale of Fulton, Mary (Ricky) Martin of Norman, OK; 33 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 23 great, great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sandie Ragsdale, son-in-law, Rick Culbertson Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Eugene Ragsdale; sons: Stacy Ragsdale, Jimmy Wayne Ragsdale; daughter, Janet Culbertson, , several brothers and sisters Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
