HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Bobbie Raines, 86, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Forest Hill South cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

