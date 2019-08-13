Cory Allen Raines, 30, passed away on August 12, 2019. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, grilling, playing video games and spending time with his nephews. He was an employee of Toyota MFG, veteran of the United States Army and he was a Baptist. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Krister Corley and Mrs. Ann Anglin officiating. He is survived by his parents, Renita Walker (Hugh Ellis, JR.) of Senatobia; Sister, Kacy Kennedy of Tupelo; Grandmother, Eloise Walker of Cleveland; aunts and uncles, Sheri Wright (Tim) of TX, Anita Cartwright (Bobby Griffith), Nicky Cartwright (Dianne), Patilda Maness (Keith) all of Booneville and Mickey Cartwright (Denise); step-brothers, Hugh Ellis Walker III, William Bryan Walker II, Taylor Straton Walker; nephews, Brayden Ellis Johnson and Holden Gray Patterson; host of cousins and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby Bishop, John Cartwright and Hugh E. Walker SR.; uncle, John Wayne Cartwright and a cousin, Brian Keith Maness. Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
