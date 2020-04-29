Frank James Raines, 69, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Baldwyn September 7, 1950 to Joe and Opal Marie Hughes Raines. He served his country in the United States Army from 1971 until he was honorably discharged in 1972. Following his time in the Military, he became a "jack of all trades" which included driving a tractor, farming and handyman-type projects both large and small. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an extremely talented and gifted man. Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was known for his love of animals, especially his dog, "Chicka" who was, according to his family, his fourth and favorite child. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sandy Raines of Saltillo; son, Jonathan Raines of Tupelo; two daughters, Jessica Ellward (John) and Valerie Hendrix (Logan) all of Saltillo; six grandchildren, Kevin Johnson, Brianna Ellward, Kylee Ellward, Graham Hartley, Averly Grace Raines and Paisley Hendrix; four sisters, Colene Scott, Lynn Putt (William), Cathy Marie Goddard and Marilyn Easterling (Danny); brother, Tommy Lee Raines (Cindy); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Opal Raines; two sisters, Inez Sears and Louise George; and brother, Jo Ed Raines. A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Euclatubba Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
