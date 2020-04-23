BYHALIA, MS -- Mary Raines, 71, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home in Byhalia. Services will be on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3:00PM at Holly Springs Funeral Home front lawn with a visitation on the lawn Sunday 1:00PM until service.

