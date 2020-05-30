Timothy Bryan Raines, 53, passed away May 28, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Gas Turbine Systems Technician for a total of 9 years, receiving several decorations, medals, and ribbons; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Unit Commendation Navy "E" Ribbon, .45 Caliber Marksman, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star, Navy Expeditionary Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He loved working with his hands, woodworking, a good joke, and making others laugh. He is survived by his mother, Robbie Willis; sister, Mickie Scott(Brad); aunts, Olene Jarvis and Sandra Tackett; nieces, Eryca Edwards and Mollie Searcy; nephew, Grant Searcy; cousins, Wendy Bliven, Chad Jeter, Chris Whaley, Beth Tackett, Haley Williams, and Kylee Williams; and a host of other friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Raines; sister, Dorothy Willis; uncles, Boyce and Wayne Bailey; and a cousin, Jeff Bailey. Graveside Service will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1PM at Midway Cemetery with Mollie Searcy and Haley Williams giving the Eulogy. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
