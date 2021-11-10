On Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, Betty Jean Benefield Rainey, 82, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Rainey will be at 2 PM Friday, November 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Randy Isbel will officiate and burial will follow in New Prospect Cemetery near Ripley. Mrs. Rainey was born April 12, 1939 in Ripley, the last surviving child of the late James and Beulah Burton Benefield. She received her education in the Buena Vista Public School System and was married October 24, 1955 to her beloved husband, Sidney Harold Rainey who survives. A member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Rainey was employed in the manufacturing industry that included PEP Industries and Foot Caress. She will be remembered as a dedicated homemaker and an active member of her church. Reading, shopping and tending to her beautiful flowers with her nieces were hobbies that she enjoyed. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Thursday, November 11 and will continue Friday, November 12 from 9 AM until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband of 66 years, memories will continue to be shared by her children, Sheila Crum of Walnut, Sharon Mardis (Sammy) of Tiplersville and Sidney "Bubba" Rainey of Ripley, three grandchildren, Josh Mardis, Brandie Dildy (Dewayne) and Michael Brown (Sarah), eleven great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Bryan and Pauline Singleton, five brothers, Troy, Robert, Ray, Junior and Frank Benefield, a great grandson and son in law, Billy Crum. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Rainey family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
