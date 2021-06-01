Boyce Manrin Rains, III, M.D., FACS, better known as "Manrin," age 72 years, passed away Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, following an illness. A private service will be held by the family. Manrin was predeceased by his parents Boyce Manrin Rains Jr and Reba Lucile Witcher Rains of Red Boiling Springs, Macon County, TN where his family was owner of Red Boiling Springs Lumber Company. Manrin served for many years as a surgeon physician at Mid-South ENT P.C. He was well published in the American Journal of Rhinology and numerous other medical journals. He pioneered a new treatment for chronic fungal sinusitis, a disease that affects 37+ million people in the United States, with a large majority of those cases concentrated in the Southeast. He was the first surgeon to perform endoscopic surgery in the Mid-South and was a premiere surgeon dedicating his practice to treating patients with chronic sinusitis. He was a devoted practicing physician, researcher and publisher of medical literature. Manrin graduated Emory School of Medicine in 1975. He moved to Memphis where he specialized in Head and Neck Surgery, Otolaryngology and Pediatric Otolaryngology. He trained as a specialist treating acute sinusitis, deviated nasal septum, laryngeal cancer, allergic rhinitis, and hearing loss. Manrin married his loving wife, Elizabeth Creekmore Rains, in 1975. She has survived him. During their 45 years of marriage they enjoyed their farm, her horses and horsemanship, their numerous animals and caring for their land, as well as traveling. Manrin, in addition to being survived by Elizabeth, is survived by his brother, Baxter Mickey Rains of Puerto Rico, his nephew Darryl Rains of Florida and Elizabeth's siblings and his in laws, Wilmuth Payne, (Delmo) Dr. Sam J. Creekmore, III M.D. (Barbara) and John Creekmore (Sheila) and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special friends Mansur Ismail Isak, Tina Queen Cowley and Jerome Glidewell. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.