Elizabeth Creekmore Rains, age 73 years, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, following an illness. A private service will be held by the family. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Dr. Manrin Rains. She was also predeceased by her parents, Sam J. Creekmore Jr. and Margaret Elizabeth Creekmore of Amory, MS. Elizabeth was born on January 25, 1948, in Amory, MS. and graduated from Amory, High School in 1966. She graduated from Mississippi University for Women and then attended St. Dominic Nursing School, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1972. She worked as an RN at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory and later in the Cardiac Care Unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where she met her husband Manrin. After their marriage in 1975 they moved to Memphis where they lived until their deaths in 2021. Elizabeth loved her farm where she raised, among other things, horses, dogs, cats, and goats. She and Manrin enjoyed visits from friends and family, (especially nieces and nephews) always welcoming them to their beautiful farm. Elizabeth was an avid equestrian, specializing in Show Jumping where she competed in many horse shows and fox hunts. She and Manrin also loved to travel, enjoying boating, snow skiing and kayaking. Elizabeth is survived by her siblings, Wilmuth Payne, (Delmo) Dr. Sam J. Creekmore, III M.D. (Barbara) and John Creekmore (Sheila) as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special friends Mansur Ismail Isak, Tina Queen Cowley and Jerome Glidewell. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.
