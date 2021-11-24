Michael Larry Rainwater "Mud Turtle" left this world for his new Heavenly home on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born July 4, 1948 to William Rainwater and Mary Frances Thornton Rainwater. During his years at Myrtle High School, he achieved many awards including; Most Handsome, Mr. Myrtle High School, Most Popular, Campus Leader, All County in basketball, All Star, All Conference, Most Athletic, and was the very first student from Myrtle to receive an athletic scholarship from Northeast Junior College. He served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and he served as a Pastor for many years in churches in MS, TN, and AR, and was also a truck driver until his retirement. Mike was so loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Services for Mr. Rainwater will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00pm at Macedonia Baptist Church 1033 CR 19 Myrtle MS 38650 with Dr. Jeff Lawrence and Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. There will be two visitations, the first will be Saturday, November 27 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and also on Sunday, November 28 from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 2:00pm all taking place at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be at McAllister Family Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Ginger Rainwater and Penny Conlee (Greg), one son, Michael Larry Rainwater II, four step children; Crystal Coleman, Michael Young, Terry Young, and John Walker Young, two sisters; Teressa Taylor (Charlie) and Connie Nutt, nine grandchildren; Ginabeth Willard (Zack), Gracen Maxey (Chance), Eden Conlee, Carson Conlee, Walker Conlee, Madisyn Rudolph (Goodman), Camryn Rainwater, Hunter McQuary (Ryli), Hannah Howell (Cade), and eight great-grandchildren; Jace Howell, Jeter Howell, Rivers Willard, Rhodes Willard, Conlee Cate Maxey, Wells Maxey, Arden McQuary, and Rowan McQuary. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Greg Rainwater. Pallbearers are; Goodman Rudolph, Carson Conlee, Walker Conlee, Hunter McQuary, Zack Willard, Cade Howell, Chance Maxey, Mathew Stewart, Brad Allred. Honorary pallbearers are; Joe Allred, David McClure, Thomas Stanford, Steve Haynie, Wayne Callicutt, Mike Scott, Elvis Thomas, Joe Kizer, Eddie Grant, John Simpson, Charlie Simmons, Scott Goode, Eddie Gresham, and Dean Browning. United Funeral Service will fly the Navy Flag in honor of his service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.
