Charles Wayne Rakestraw, 88, passed away on April 21, 2020 at his residence in Blue Springs. He was born March 20, 1932 to the late Leslie Holder and Lavelle Pickens Rakestraw. He married Sarah McCord on February 27, 1955. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Iceland during the Korean War. He owned and operated two different service stations and was part owner of Cleveland Street Garage in New Albany. He also owned and operated a community store in New Harmony. He was a retired truck driver for Mohasco Furniture. He always had a small family farm. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a charter member of the Southeast Union County Fire Department. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Harmony Cemetery located on County Road 205 in Union County, with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw and Bro. Kevin Williams officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by two sons, Larry Wayne Rakestraw (Charlene), and Kenny Rakestraw (Donna), both of Blue Springs; a son-in-law, Mike Hannaford of New Albany; eight grandchildren, Lesley, Evan, Kayla, Justin, Jason and Jeremy Rakestraw, Beverly Russell (Cody) and David Hannaford; a sister, Shirley Caldwell of Blue Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah of 57 years; his daughter, Barbara Hannaford; a sister, Christine McCollum; a brother, Houston Rakestraw. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials can be made to the Gideons International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
