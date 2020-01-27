- Houston Rakestraw, 93, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 24, 1926 in Union County to Leslie H. Rakestraw and Lavelle Pickens Rakestraw. He was a retired truck driver for Futorian, but retirement did not mean to stop working. He worked for many years at L & S Parts, worked as a carpenter and, at one time, worked as a Grapette bottler. He was an exceptional gardener. He was a hard-working, pillar of the community and a faithful member of New Harmony Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at New Harmony Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Rakestraw, Rev. Johnny N. Rakestraw, Josh Rakestraw and Rev. Kevin Williams officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his son, Johnny N. Rakestraw (Donna); one sister, Shirley Caldwell; one brother, Charles Wayne Rakestraw, all of Blue Springs; four grandchildren: Natalie Satterwhite (Shane), Josh Rakestraw (Allison), Doug Rakestraw (Rebecca) and Jamie Rakestraw; and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dale Pannell Rakestraw; a daughter, Marilyn Rakestraw Lanphere; and a sister, Christine McCollum. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00a.m. until service time at New Harmony Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
