Mark Lynn Rakestraw, 45, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Monroe County near his hometown of Nettleton. Mark was born on March 25, 1975 in Tupelo to Jerry Wayne and Linda Sisk Rakestraw. He was a Nettleton High School graduate where he excelled in baseball. For the past 9 years, he has worked for Lann Chemical in Aberdeen but his greatest love was in motorcycles and people from all over would come to Mark's shop for him to work on their bikes. These are the friendships that truly last. Mark would ride with anyone just about anywhere whether it was around town or to the west coast. He was a proud supporter of the annual Eldridge Children's Home Toy Run. He loved his family dearly, loved his country, and he was a huge fan of classic country music. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Mr. James Malone officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his father and mother, Jerry and Linda Rakestraw of Nettleton; 2 brothers, David Rakestraw (Dee) of Harrisburg, IL and Matt Rakestraw of Nettleton; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Connie Frye, Susan Brasfield, Missy Wilemon; and countless friends. Pallbearers will be Mikie Culver, Jeff Britt, Johnny Brown, Mike Evans, Mike Pierce, Levi Northington, and Chris Guess. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
