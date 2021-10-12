Micheal Lynn Rakestraw passed away Sunday, Oct 10th at North Mississippi Medical Center. Micheal was born Feb 12, 1954 to Floyd & Lorene Bramlett Rakestraw in Harrisburg, AK. He was a Baptist, a retired swimming pool installer and musician. He loved to do yard work, gardening & spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda Taylor Rakestraw of Tupelo. 2 sons, Chris Rakestraw of Tupelo and Jesse Rakestraw (Wendy) of Guntown. His Grandchildren, Morgan & Colton Rakestraw , Justice Floyd & Noah Tedford. He also leaves his sisters Pat Wilbanks of TN, Sandy Elliot of Tupelo, Brenda Moorman (Jerry) of Pontotoc & Karen Mask of Blue Springs. He is also survived by his wife's brothers & sisters, Everett Taylor of Sherman, Paul Taylor of Blue Springs and Mary Bell (Ronnie) of Tupelo. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Buddy Rakestraw (Faye), in-laws Morgan & Joan Taylor. Services are today at 2pm in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Family Hour will begin at 12 noon in the Magnolia Room of ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. TUPELO. Burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery near Sherman. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME has charge of the service & are very grateful for the friendship of the Rakestraw and Taylor families. Please refer to associatedfuneral.com to leave condolences & memories.
