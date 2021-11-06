Pamela "Pam" Faye Rakestraw New Albany- Pamela "Pam" Faye Rakestraw, age 64, passed away peacefully November 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Pam was born August 23, 1957 to William Hulon and Mildred Rakestraw. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, friends, and pets throughout her life. Some of her greatest joys were spent with family at East Union sporting events and city league sporting events cheering on her sister, nieces, and great nephew. Pam is survived by her sister, Terrie Brown, niece Summer (Joseph Ford) Rigney, niece Brooke (Luke) Taylor, great-nephew Jett Jumper, great-nephew Lawson Taylor, great-niece Lainey Taylor, great-niece Sawyer James Rigney, and beloved family dog, Jess. Pam is proceeded in death by her father, Hulon Rakestraw, mother, Mildred Rakestraw, grandparents, sister, Sherri Rakestraw, best friend and family member, Cotton Rakestraw, and beloved pet, Sugar Lee. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Pam Rakestraw on November 9, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Visitation services will take place at 10:00 in the morning, and the funeral, officiated by Joseph Ford Rigney, will take place at 11:00 in the morning. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Union County Humane Society. Donations can be made online at https://www.uchsofms.org/support-us.html.
