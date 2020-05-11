Former Justice Court Judge, Ronnie M. Rakestraw, 67, passed away at his home surrounded by his three girls after a battle with cancer. Ronnie was born in Union County to Jewel Browning Rakestraw and Hollis M. Rakestraw. Ronnie lived in the Parks community his entire life. Ronnie served as Union County Justice Court Judge for 32 years. Ronnie also served as the town of Sherman's judge for many years. Congressman, Trent Kelly, flew a flag over the Capital in honor of Ronnie's many years of dedicated service to his state and country. Ronnie was a Christian man who knew the Bible better than most. Anyone could ask about a scripture in the Bible and he could tell you where it was and what it said because of his many years of studying God's word. Ronnie was a member of Parks Baptist Church. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and, most important, grandfather. He was so proud of his family. Ronnie loved his family with all his heart. He would say, "I didn't know I was born to be a Papaw." In Ronnie's eyes his grandchildren were perfect. He would tell them, "Get in Papaw's lap. No one gets in trouble in Papaw's lap." Ronnie also told all 6 of his grandchildren, "They aren't spoiled, they are just loved." Ronnie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Hall Rakestraw, daughters Diana Sanford (Shane), Amanda Moore (Jon), grandchildren, Maddy Sanford, Kaitlyn Watson, Sydney Sanford, Connor Moore, Jenna Moore, Jon Luke Moore, sister Reba Rakestraw Willard, nephew Mark Willard (Peggy), niece Donna Owen (David). Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Shane Sanford, Jon Moore, Johnny Wrzeniewki, Wallis Hall, Mark Willard, Keith Roberts, Jerry Tate, and Richard Chism. Honorary pallbearers are Connor Moore, Dennis Rakestraw, Benny Rakestraw, Norman Treadaway, Larry Chism, Benny Little, Billy Don Beville, Reuben Beaty, John Gore, Homer Luckett, Randy Bessonette, David Owen, and Hugh Cochran. Due to the current pandemic there will be a graveside service, Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 11:30 am at Bell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made in Ronnie Rakestraw's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
