On Friday Morning August 8, 2019, William Brooks Rakestraw, 83, resident of Blue Mountain and retired farmer and logger, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Rakestraw will be at 2 PM Sunday August 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Warren Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery near Myrtle. Mr. Rakestraw was born December 3, 1935 in Union County, MS, the son of the late Travis and Jewel Smith Rakestraw. He received his education in the New Harmony Public School System in Union County and was married 57 years to his beloved wife, Nellie Miller Rakestraw who preceded him in death October 30, 2014. A Christian, Mr. Rakestraw attended Beulah Baptist Church near Myrtle and was employed as a farmer and logger for much of his life before his retirement. He will be remembered for "wheeling and dealing" at yard sales, fishing, quail hunting and training bird dogs. A Yankee Baseball fan, Mr. Rakestraw enjoyed life and will be affectionately remembered by his family for his motto "My way or the highway". He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. His memory will be treasured by his children, Susan Riddle (Anthony), Brad Rakestraw (Sandra), Timothy Brooks Rakestraw (Destiney) and Derek Rakestraw (Fallon), all of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Brenda Carroll of Myrtle , Linda Sloan (Buddy) and Barbara Mardis (Charles), both of New Albany, fourteen grandchildren, Tyler Riddle, Brandon Duncan, Ashley, Kaylan, Brooksy, Iralyn, Cole, Corey and Dean Rakestraw, Toby Steele, Abby, James and Caitlin Dean and Hayley Martinez and seven great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Rakestraw The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Rakestraw family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
88°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 10, 2019 @ 5:48 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.