TIPPAH COUNTY -- William Brooks Rakestraw, 83, RESIDENT OF BLUE MOUNTAIN, passed away Thursday, August 08, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Sunday August 11 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday August 10 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery near Myrtle.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.