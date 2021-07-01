Mildred Sue Ayers Davis Ramer, 86, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully Monday, June 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services Honoring the life of Ms. Ramer will be Saturday July 3, 2021 at 3 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Ms. Ramer was born May 25, 1935 in New Albany to the late Robert M. and Eliza Hopper Ayers. She received her education in the New Albany Public School System. In her earlier years she was employed with the Western Electric Company as a telephone manufacturer and was also employed by the Piper Manufacturing company for 25 years before her retirement. Caring for her yard , eating at favorite restaurants and caring for her cats and dogs were some of her favorite pastimes. An independent woman, with a kind heart and large personality, Ms. Ramer will be remembered as an opinionated person who had a strong work ethic and determination. Survivors include two daughters, Judy Davis Gray of Illinois and Beverly Darlene Hall of Blue Mountain, one son, Jeffory Ramer (Deirdra) of Blue Mountain and one sister, Sarah Ayers of California, nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also preceded in death by 4 brothers, 3 sisters, one grandson, Jeremiah Hall and a son-in-law, Henry Hall. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ramer family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
