Shirley W. "Honey" Ramer, 79, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence in Booneville. She was born on November 12, 1940, in Prentiss County to Willard Wesley Carter and Frankie Pearle Tennison Carter. She was a seamstress and owned several fabric shops throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, and being with her kids and grandkids. There will be a private family service with Bro. Jesse Hisaw delivering the message. Burial will be in Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Michael McAnally (Deena) of Booneville; daughter, Sharon Cain of Booneville; a brother, Aaron Carter (Carolyn) of Burton Community; grandson, Matthew Cain (Jessica); granddaughters, Amber Davis (Chris), Alexis Bullard (Devin), and Marley McAnally, all of Booneville; great-grandchildren, Carter Cain, Lily Cain, Noah Cain, Presleigh Davis, Emma Davis, and Wyatt Davis. She preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Ramer; parents; an infant brother, Harold Carter; and two sisters, Jimmie Lynn Hopkins and Lenovia Miles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Church of God Building Fund. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.