Earlene Ramey passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was former employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and a homemaker. She was a member of Baldwyn First Christian Church. Private services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Burial will be Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Roger Ramey of Baldwyn; two special nieces Liz Bolen and Jackie Warren both of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Margaret Anglin and Peggy Russell both of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Horace Ramey; parents, Jim and Lina Wood; (2) brothers and (7) sisters. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.