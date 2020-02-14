Earlene Ramey passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was former employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and a homemaker. She was a member of Baldwyn First Christian Church. Private services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Kelly Carmichael officiating. Burial will be Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Roger Ramey of Baldwyn; two special nieces Liz Bolen and Jackie Warren both of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Margaret Anglin and Peggy Russell both of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Horace Ramey; parents, Jim and Lina Wood; (2) brothers and (7) sisters. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

