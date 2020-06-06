Johnny Eugene Ramey, 88, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born May 4, 1932 to the late John Jefferson Ramey and the late Myrtle Lucille Harris Ramey Justice. He was a member of Gilmore's Chapel Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling to Ferguson Lake by horse and wagon to go camping and fishing. Gene was a hard worker and enjoyed being outdoors, and the most enjoyable job he had was running a bulldozer. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday June 9, 2020 Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Douglas Kitchens, and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Weather permitting, a graveside will follow at Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday June 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his sons; Chris (Regina) Ramey of Mantachie and Jeff (Melissa) Ramey of Peaceful Valley; daughter, Paula (John) McDaniel of Lake Village, AR; 3 step children, Lisa (Tim) Moore of Ozark Community, Anita Davis of Itawamba County, and Chad Guin of Itawamba County; several grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Julia Ramey of Kenosha, WI and Nancy Ramey of Beach Park, IL; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years and the mother of his children, Jimmie Sue Ramey; his second wife, Hilma Ann Ramey; his parents; 2 brothers, Toby "Clovis" Ramey and Bill Ramey; 2 half sisters, Glenda Justice, and Sandra Justice; half brother, Jimmy Justice; step grandson, Brandon Coward. Pallbearers will be Billy Ramey, Johnny Ramey, David Ramey, Wayne Waddle, Ricky Johnson, Robin Flurry Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
